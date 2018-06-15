Bail ruling today for Westlane heist robbery case

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The bail ruling in the case of two, out of six foreign nationals accused of the gangster-style armed robbery at Westlane Shopping Complex in Pionerspark Extension 1, in Windhoek, is set to be delivered today.

The two accused persons, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo and Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi brought a formal bail application before court, with the hope they will be released on bail while awaiting trial.

Moyo and Vuthelezi were arrested alongside Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin and Vusi Vuthelezi David in connection to the armed robbery at Westlane late last year.

The group which comprises of four South African nationals and two Zimbabweans, faces five offences; robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging of a firearm in a public place.

According to police, the gang ambushed a G4S crewman who was busy opening the cash-in-transit vehicle in order to put money into the loading box. The police further charged that at the time, one of the suspects grabbed the G4S crewman and fired one shot through the window of the cash-in-transit vehicle.

After they stole the money, they fled the scene in getaway cars. Four of the suspects were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth and the other two were arrested in Windhoek. Court records indicates that the initial amount robbed was N$ 487 320, of that amount, N$336 000 and US$6500 (more than N$ 88 000) has been recovered. The getaway cars; a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus have been impounded as well.

A video that captured the real-life criminal drama went viral on social media platforms at the time.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley is set to give the bail ruling today in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. The duo is represented by local defense attorney Stanley Kavetu with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting for the State.