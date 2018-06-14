Awesome deals expected at Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow

Staff Reporter

The highly anticipated Standard Bank Biltongfees and Auto Show promises to be bigger and better that before, with the best food, entertainment and most importantly the best deals for customers in the automotive industry. The show is scheduled to take place on August 03 and 04.

These were the sentiments shared by Standard Bank’s Vehicle Asset Financing, New Business Manager, Cicelia Hagen-Cloete, last week at the launch of the 2018 Biltongfees and Autoshow.

“Many of you are very familiar with the Biltongfees, a truly headlining event on the Namibian events calendar… this event has been hosted annually for over 25 years and attracts over 20 000 people over two days. This year, we intend taking the event to the next level, on every front. We have a new name, look and feel… We have also given it a new face and have created a logo that embodies a festival feel,” she said at the launch.

The Standard Bank Auto Show, which was initially launched in 2006, has been held in partnership with the Biltong Fees since 2011, however the event will henceforth be known as Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow.

To cater for the vast growing number of attend the event annually, the Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow has also been moved to the Trustco Sports Fields.

“When given the opportunity to create bigger and better, we truly went to town, and besides name and logo, also opted to take this event to a new site. A site that allows for growth in size and experience… This year we have creatively selected performances to be inclusive and truly resonate with the visitors to the event. World champion Freestylers will have us holding our breath, while Lollo’s will keep the kids entertained,” Hagen-Cloete explained.

Theuns Jordaan, Adam, Bobby van Jaarsveld and Leah are among the musical acts who will entertain revellers. A new addition that will sit well with wine lovers is that this year African Marketing will host 13 premium wine estates at the event, allowing tasting of the best bouquets on the market, and if one of those wines truly hits a note, guests will be able to buy there and then to keep the cold winter nights at bay.

“The selection of mouth-watering food prepared by the Nederduitse Hervormde Church promises to tantalize your taste buds, while we celebrate the crowning of Miss Biltongfees… This year will be bigger and better than ever before, with the launch of new models in the motoring industry. Standard Bank will most definitely ensure driving pleasure with our super specials to guarantee that you, not only get to view these beautiful cars, but also drive one,” she concluded.

The tickets are available via WebTicket, at an affordable price of N$ 80.00 for adults and children N$ 40.00. The family combo of 2 adults and 2 children is only N$200.