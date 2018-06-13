TUCSIN celebrates 40th anniversary

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Learners as well as beneficiaries of the University Centre for Study in Namibia (TUCSIN) are celebrating its 40th anniversary under the theme, celebrating the Namibian Youth.

The institution was founded in 1978 by an association of members, when it started offering scholarships and learners’ guidance. As part of its anniversary this week it is hosting a series of special events, which included a Career Day with cultural cuisines on offer yesterday while the launch was on Monday. Tomorrow there is a learners’ excursion to companies and institutions, while other events on the programme will be hosted for the rest of the week with the aim of recognising a number of people who were involved with the institution over the years.

Prof Joseph Diescho, who is a beneficiary of the institution having received two scholarships from the Deutschen Akademischen Austauschdienst (DAAD) in Germany, and a Fulbright Scholarship in the United States of America (USA) in 1984, says with such milestones over the years TUCSIN will soon become an independent university.

“I did not know I will get a scholarship by that time, but TUCSIN helped me with these scholarships and guided me through the whole process,” says Diescho, encouraging learners and students to stay focused on their education.

“For those who did not make it to the universities because of lower marks, it’s not the end of the road and TUCSIN is here to fill the gap,” he adds.

Vitjitua Zamana, currently improving her marks in three subjects through TUCSIN, says 40 years prove that TUCSIN has gone the extra miles to be where it is today. “With its quality education offered by professional teachers, I hope to score good marks at the end of the year,” she says.

Ngumatjiua Kahorongo who is upgrading her five subjects through TUCSIN says she chose to enrol with TUCSIN for the better and quality education it has been giving over the years.

TUCSIN is well known for upgrading courses, and every year its learners excel in the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) examinations. But the institution also designs and implements new courses on request or according to perceived needs. One such course was administered for sea cadets on behalf of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The Ministry of Defence also had students upgraded for further training at a military academy in Brazil.

A public relations course was designed on behalf of San students associated with the Working Group for Indigenous Minorities in Southern Africa (WIMSA). In all cases, the feedback about the further performance of course participants was impressive.

This year, 52 dedicated teachers serve TUCSIN in full-time or part-time capacity at the main campus in Mont Blanc Street Windhoek, and at the centres in Khomasdal, Oshakati and Rundu.

Last year, the institution welcomed Cliff Olivier as its new director and Dr Wilfried Bezuidenhout as new chairperson.

For the past two years TUCSIN has also been establishing a database for qualified and experienced Grade 12 teachers at its centres. TUCSIN develops, designs and implements courses with vocational and professional background.