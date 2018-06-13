Standard Bank X-trail exceeds expectation

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The first in the Standard Bank OTB Winter Trail series, the Khomas-Hochland X-trails (K-H X-trails), is testament to the fact that the trail running/walking event is growing from strength to strength, becoming one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in the country.

The K-H X-trails recently held at Farm Godeis, some 75 km west of Windhoek, saw a commendable 420 people participating in the event. In 2017, 380 people participated.

“I am proud to see that a lot of people are participating in our annual Winter X-trails, it is not only testament to the fact that the X-trails are growing from strength to strength, but also that Namibians are serious about adopting a healthy lifestyle,” Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing, Communications and CSI, Magreth Mengo said of the event.

She added that the Bank has been sponsoring the event for the past three years because they understand the important role physical activity such as trail running/walk plays in the physical and mental wellbeing of those taking part.

“We are committed to ensuring that Namibians adopt a healthy lifestyle by aligning ourselves with the development of various sports in the country through sponsorships. Our X-trails are ideal for both professional athletes and amateurs who want to enjoy the beautiful scenery of nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city. If the scenery isn’t enough to sway you to the side of trail runners, perhaps the fact that nature is good for the emotional and mental wellbeing of all humans will sway you,” she explained.

OTB’s Yvonne Brinkman was equally pleased with the success of the first event, stressing that it had exceeded all expectations and that she anticipated the remaining X-trails would be even bigger.

“In 2017 we had around 380 entries and did not expect any further growth as the farm is fairly remote. We were very surprised and excited to exceed last year’s numbers and it is clear from the comments that people made at the first X-trail that they are very excited for the coming Standard Bank Winter Trail Series,” Brinkman said.

Owing to the fact that the Avis Trail is more accessible to the public, Brinkman said she expects to see 700 to 800 people participating at the coming events.

“The Avis X-trail has beautiful routes in the mountains, right on the city’s doorstep. As with all the X-trail events in the series, there is broad range of ages and ability; from your social to your more professional athlete. The routes offer something for everyone, and for the more social participants, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday with friends and family and to keep fit or work on your fitness,” she said, urging everyone to attend the next X-trail.

The Avis X-trails will take place on July 8, 2018, followed by the Windhoek Light Midgard X-trails for which Standard Bank is a co-sponsor on August 5 and the last of the series, the Dunes X-trails on September 22, at the coast.