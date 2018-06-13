RFLAUN calls on pensioners to submit essential forms

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN), is requesting all its pensioners to submit their Certificate of Existence Forms. As part of the pension benefit, the Fund offers monthly pension payouts to former employees of participating employers that have retired in the Fund.

“The main objective of the Certificate of Existence exercise is to effectively manage the pensioners’ money by verifying the pensioners living status, and to continue paying the pension benefit. It is important that the forms are completed and submitted to the Fund before the June 30, every year,” said the Fund’s Senior Officer for Information and Marketing, Julianus Rukamba.

The Certificate of Existence exercise ensures that the pension benefit is paid to the correct receiver. Failure to prove existence will result in the pension payment suspension. Rukamba noted that the Certificate of Existence Forms were mailed in March 2018 to all the pensioners for completion. In addition to this, pensioners who do not have the form can contact the Funds’ office. The forms are also available on the Fund’s website.

RFLAUN was established in 1992 as a Defined Contribution Pension Fund in terms of the Pension Funds Act, No24 of 1956 with a mandate of contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of the current and former employees of all participating local authorities and their associated entities.

“Customer service is embodied within the corporate values of the Fund and RFLAUN is committed to bring this value to life through stakeholder education.

The Fund wishes to remind all its pensioners that the proof of existence period ends on June 30, every year and appreciates those that have already submitted their forms to avoid suspension. RFLAUN would like to encourage youthful Namibians to spread the message to our elderly citizens,” said Rukamba.