Bonita, McJeff are top performers

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek – Bonita Moody, a Grade 4 learner at the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School, and Mc-Jeff Seibeb, a Grade 5 learner at the Khomasdal Primary School were the two overall winners at the Ndjuluwa97 Academy’s second term awards and prize-giving ceremony held at the Acacia High School Hall last Saturday.

Fabiola Tsaoes who is currently in Grade 6 at the Eros Primary School is the most improved learner of the year and received a certificate and trophy. Other learners from various schools who were awarded as top performers were Elna Tempo, Lahjia Hangula, Anea Tjitemisa, Aysha Varela, Giovano Varela and Joshua Seibeb.

Moody and Seibeb both received certificates and share one big trophy but which the academy is keeping for the two until one of them performs better than the other in the final examinations at the end of the year, who would then keep it.

Other learners who received certificates were those who scored more than 60% in Natural Science, Afrikaans and Social Studies. Tsaoes, who repeated Grade 6 when she joined the academy, encouraged other learners not to give up on their studies and thanked the founder of the academy for believing in her. Moody also thanked the teachers who assisted her in all her subjects. She encouraged other learners to study hard.

The prize-giving was hosted to celebrate the good performance of learners and motivate them to work harder. The founder of the academy, Elivi Shinedima, says parents should play a part in developing a culture of rewarding their kids for their achievements at home to encourage them to do better in their lives.

“Kids need to feel appreciated. If there is no recognition then motivation won’t be there,” says Shinedima. She announced that the next awards would be hosted in September and December this year.

Ndjuluwa97 Academy offers extra classes and helps learners in grades 1-12, including Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) learners. Currently it is helping 41 learners from various schools in Windhoek.