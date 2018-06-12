St Georges, Jan Möhr victorious in FNB Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Action continued over the weekend in the FNB Classic Clashes, with St Georges and Jan Möhr recording victories in their respective matches.

St Georges defeated St. Paul’s College 4-3 on penalties and Jan Möhr narrowly brushed aside Delta Senior Secondary School via a 1-0 win.

Zander McClune of St Georges was named FNB Man of the Match, while John Mbak, also from St Georges, walked away with the title of Aquasplash Hero, during a well-attended match that saw fans of both schools filling up the pavilions on Friday.

On Saturday, Jan Möhr and Delta football teams locked horns and it was Jan Möhr who made it through 1-0, via a late goal from Man of the Match Nchindo Walubita. Jan Möhr’s Head Boy Hoandi Eiseb was named the Aquasplash Hero.