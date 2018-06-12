Slots for first Top-5 small stock competition fully booked

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Hours after reports last week on the first ever Top-5 small stock competition this August at the annual Biltongfees, the Namboer initiative is proving an instant hit with almost all 150 available slots filled since then.

This initiative will for the first time bring a whole new dimension to the festival with the competition where the five best animals of 30 of the country’s top breeders will show their mettle to eventually crown champions of champions for Van Rooy, Damara, Boer goats, Kalahari Red and Veldmaster. The showdown will be accompanied by the first ever game auction and a poultry exhibition. Top-notch auctioneer and owner of Namboer, Piet Coetzee is now more confident than ever that this exciting addition to the festival could grow into a full-blown livestock show, second only to the Windhoek Show. “We are extremely excited about the reaction and it just proved that we are on the right track to bring something fresh to the Biltongfees. Only the top five animals in each category and only the first 150 entries were accepted for this year’s competition, which is bound to result in a showdown like Windhoek has never seen before. Apart from that, we host an all-species game auction per catalogue, while most of the game can be viewed at the Namboer Game Boma at Seeis. And that’s not all. We will also have more than 300 birds of various breeds on a poultry show for the very first time,” Coetzee explains.

“We will expand the small stock competition and eventually introduce cattle as well. Plenty of space can be made available and we want this livestock show over two days to grow into an event that will eventually compete with the Windhoek Show,” the skillful businessperson observes. Coetzee adds it is also the perfect venue for communal and emerging farmers near Windhoek to compete at an entire different level and up their game. “We see the exceptional genetics of some of these farmers and this is the ideal opportunity for all breeders – big and small – to show their mettle. This is a spectacle not to be missed,” Coetzee stressed.

The highlight of the weekend will be the champion of champion competition for all five breeds to decide which breeders’ animals are the best of the best promising a very exciting event. Thus all farmers are urged to enter immediately.