Roads Authority satisfied with construction progress of coastal roads

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – The upgrading of the multimillion-dollar road connecting Swakopmund to Henties Bay, and the one behind the famous and picturesque Dune 7, are progressing well and on tract. The roads are being upgraded at a cost of N$1,7 billion and are scheduled for completion in October next year.

The road behind Dune 7 would be an alternative road linking Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, and is currently being tarred and upgraded into a dual-carriage highway, with four bridges also being constructed.

Once completed, this road is expected to ease traffic congestion between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund and provide an alternative road for heavy duty trucks ferrying cargo to and from the Port of Walvis Bay. The project shows visible progress with contractors indicating that the 30 kilometres of the 55 kilometre stretch road of Dune 7 is already completed. The total project cost of this specific road is about N$900 million.

The road connecting Henties Bay and Swakopmund, estimated to cost N$780 million, is already 45 percent completed with N$280 million of the project cost already spent.

At least a distance of 62 kilometres of the road is already completed and is expected to be open to the public in due course. About 200 people from Swakopmund and Henties Bay are currently employed at the project.

Chief Executive Officer of Roads Authority, Conrad Lutombi who visited the two projects on Friday indicated that he is happy with the progress made so far.

He added that the road-upgrading project is part of government’s vision to meet the growth of the transport sector once the port expansion plan is completed.

“We need to make sure that our roads are up to standard to maximise the function of the port,” he said.

“Our focus is to have a balance between new development and preservation of our existing road network. Maintenance of the national proclaimed road network entails routine and periodic maintenance activities on the network in an attempt to keep the existing roads safe and in condition in order to minimise vehicle operating costs for the road user,” he said.