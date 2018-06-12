Northern participants raise the bar for Neymar Jr’s Five

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Neymar Jr’s Five northern qualifiers took place at the Oshakati Independence Stadium over the weekend, with participating teams battling it out for a place in the top five teams that will represent the northern part of the county at the coming national finals in Windhoek on June 30.

The quality of football was high as teams competed in the group stages. Top class football was on display in the quarter and semifinals that determined the top five teams to represent the Oshana Region at the national finals.

The Lions were crowned the northern champions after they defeated Jikas 2-1. Volkano were placed third followed by Shoprite and Nyaanga.

“We are ready for the finals in Windhoek. Teams should prepare themselves because we are hungry for this. Thank you Red Bull, Bank Windhoek, Snickers, Omulunga Radio and NBC for giving us the opportunity to show our skills,” said Lion’s team captain, Peter Hailombe.

The top five northern teams will join five other teams from the coast who have already secured their spots in the national finals.

The captain of Jikas said that the intense tournament brings out the basics of the great game. “It is not only running and kicking, it is about technical skills and team work,” said Abraham Titus.

Windhoek will be hyped up this Saturday, at the Dawid Bezuidenhout Sports Field, as the qualifiers move to the capital. The national finals, comprising each of the five qualifying teams from the coast, northern and central Namibia, will compete for the title of National Champion in Windhoek on June 30.

The title holders then have the opportunity to make it to the finals in Brazil on July 21, 2018. There, they will have an opportunity to play against world-renowned and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar Jr himself and his five-a-side team. The dream is in full swing for all the participating teams. For more information, log on to www.neymarjrsfive.com.