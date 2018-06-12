New tourism initiative takes shape between Etosha, Khaudum and Waterberg

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Everyone has probably heard about Hoba Meteorite, Ghaub cave or Ombili San Foundation, not to mention Lake Otjikoto, the museums in Tsumeb and Grootfontein and the Living Museum of the Ju/’Hoansi. But who knows the Maria Bronn mission station? The Dorsland Grootboom? The winery Thonningii? The Karavatu mine?

All these and many more attractions are to be found in the triangle between the national parks Etosha, Khaudum and Waterberg Plateau – in a region that is widely ignored by most tourists. In order to change that, about 40 accommodation establishments, activity providers, museums, arts & crafts markets and municipalities in the region have founded the tourism route Omuramba Meander.

The initiator was the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development that contracted non-profit organisation Open Africa to develop the route. It should also ensure to increase the benefits from tourism for urban and rural communities. Open Africa compiled information and photos of attractions and tourism products in the region and published it on its established web portal (http://www.openafrica.org/experiences/route/153-the-omuramba-meander). In addition Open Africa produced information boards for eight locations such as Waterberg Plateau or Fisher’s Pan in Etosha, which refer to one another. There are also signs of the Omuramba Meander route at town entrances and at selected spots along roads. A brochure in digital and printed format is due to appear in time for high season in July.

“Our Omuramba Meander initiative serves to raise awareness of the variety of experiences the region has to offer,” says committee chairman André Neethling. “Our region is not only a great stopover en route between Windhoek and Etosha or the Zambezi Region, but also a destination on its own, inviting you to explore – or, as we like to say, to meander.”