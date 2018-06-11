Home National Video: Tulonga receives SOE games top award NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Tulonga receives SOE games top award June 11, 201800 tweet Tulonga Neputa received the State Owned Enterprises games top award over the weekend RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Public Enterprises Sports and Fun Day again a huge success NationalVideo: Jooste on challenges facing SOE’s NationalCall for medical fund for SOEsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 × = 32 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 20 ° C 21 ° 19 ° 18% 4.6kmh 0%Tue 16 °Wed 17 °Thu 17 °Fri 23 °Sat 23 ° #TRENDINGTsumeb man jailed for assault June 4, 2018Namibia shuns Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid …over Western Sahara issue June 5, 2018Man jailed for savage attack on woman June 5, 2018Dr Ngwangwama is NWR’s new Chief Officer June 5, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow