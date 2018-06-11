SSC calls for calm amid info leak

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Social Security Commission of Namibia (SSC) last night said unauthorised access to its clients’ information was leaked. “As a result, the online submission of forms by employers using the (SSC website) has been compromised,” the company’s chief executive, Milka Mungunda said.

Measures have been taken with immediate effect to help mitigate the impact.

“We have improved our security measures to prevent and prohibit any further unauthorised access to all areas of the SSC website,” she said.

“We have removed all affected files (and have also) temporarily suspended any online submissions via the SSC website until further notice,” she said.

“We would like to assure our clients that no records from our systems have been deleted because the core business application of the SSC is not accessible externally.”