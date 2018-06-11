Skorpion Zinc U/17 championship kicks off in August

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Zinc mining giants Skorpion Zinc Namibia and the Namibia Footfall Association (NFA) announced the organisation of this year’s Skorpion Zinc U/17 Football Championship, slated to be played between the 24th and 27th of August this year.

Making the announcement, NFA Secretary General Barry Rukoro emphasised the importance of the competition that started way back in 2013 at Keetmanshoop.

“The championship brings together the best of regional U/17 footballers, where each region vies to walk away victorious and gives an ideal platform for the teenagers to be seen and scouted for national team selection and club football – that’s why they play the game in the first place.

“So, this partnership is fundamental to our future football heroes’ development and shall continue to be very close to all involved,” Rukoro commented.

Last year, the vastly populated Omusati Region made it three out of three Skorpion Zinc Under 17 Cup title triumphs, defeating Erongo in the final at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. Khomas Region were the winners of the maiden edition in 2013.

A brace from Willem Elia and a goal each from Timotheus Petrus and Shiimi Matheus ensured a 4-2 victory for Omusati over Erongo in last year’s final, while Kavango West took third spot ahead of Kavango East.

Erongo’s Prince Tjiueza won the prestigious player of the tourney award, Omusati’s Aron Nghitengeluwa walked away with the golden gloves accolade, while teammate Elia Willem was bestowed with the golden award, having scored eight goals out of 98 goals scored during the three-day tourney.

Kavango East received the fair play award while Petrus Amutenya was voted the best match official for the lucrative youth championship.