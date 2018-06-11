Sanlam celebrates its centenary and evolution

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Founded in 1918, the Sanlam group has a rich history and has evolved over the years from a traditional life insurance company to a broad-based diversified financial services provider, specialising in insurance (life and general), financial planning, retirement, investments and wealth.

In 1998 Sanlam demutualised, listing on the Johannesburg and Namibian stock exchanges. This step saw the group restructured into several independent businesses within a federal business structure.

Today, Sanlam is a diversified financial services provider with an extensive product offering catering for all market segments. It also remains a pioneer of technological development and innovation. The group has consistently grown its local as well as international footprint and now boasts a presence in 33 African countries as well as India, Malaysia, Philippines, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Switzerland and Australia.

From Cape to Casablanca, the group is particularly proud of its footprint across Africa, boasting more than 11,800 employees throughout the continent.

Moreover, Sanlam leadership has emphasised that it has taken the group 100 years of doing things properly and doing them for good to get this far.

“While its centenary year is a chance to reflect on years of product and technological innovation, looking after society and creating financial security for all, Sanlam is looking ahead towards the next 100 years, firmly committed to continue creating lasting value and enabling people to live their best lives possible. For now and for generations to come,” said Sanlam Group marketing manager Hilaria Graig.