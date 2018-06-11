Probe finalised in murder case

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Investigations into the case of Benjamin Strong, a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, have been finalised.

Making an appearance from custody before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky on Friday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Strong, 55, was informed that investigations into his case have been finalised and a date for him to plea to the charge has been set.

The prosecution is charging Strong with murder for the horrific death of his girlfriend Johanna Resandt, 62. Resandt died on September 17, 2017 after being stabbed with a knife 12 times all over her body. The prosecution alleges that Strong intentionally killed Resandt when he inflicted multiple stab wounds on her body.

According to the post-mortem report, 12 stab wounds were observed on Resandt, which included four penetrating wounds to the left pleural cavity.

During Strong’s failed bail application hearing, a witness testified that the couple had a heated argument after a night out drinking.

The witness, who was together with the couple on the night of the incident, explained that he saw Strong stabbing Resandt with a knife.

He further explained that seeing the gruesome scene, he tried to intervene but Strong stabbed him too. After being knocked out by Strong the witness allegedly lost consciousness and could not recall what happened after the stabbing.

Strong denied having a hand in his girlfriend’s death. In his defence, he said he found his girlfriend dead upon his return home in the morning. He denied being a violent partner to Resandt as alleged by witnesses.

The court postponed the case to July 12. Strong was remanded in custody and will remain detained at Otjomuise police station.