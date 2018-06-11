PG to decide on after-party killing case

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor-general (PG) is set to pronounce herself in the murder case of Sheku Bonifatius Tjihepo, who was gunned to death at a year-end staff party at a Windhoek pub in 2016.

The PG would have to decide whether or not to prosecute Julian Dawson, who is the accused in the case.

Dawson, 38, is facing a murder charge for Tjihepo’s death. Tjihepo, 35, died from a gunshot to the chest when his colleague Dawson allegedly went on a shooting spree on November 12, 2016 at a local bar in Ausspannplatz, Windhoek.

Making an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Dawson was informed that his docket has been summarised and forwarded to the PG’s office for a decision.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Dawson was in the company of Tjihepo and other work colleagues attending a year-end function. During the celebration, a fight broke out between Dawson and customers at the bar. During that argument Dawson, who was in possession of a gun, pulled it out and started firing several shots at random within the club.

He once more got into an argument, with another customer, and allegedly fired shots in the air. In an attempt to get the gun away from Dawson, Tjihepo apparently got shot. He died after one bullet penetrated his chest and another one hit him in the back.

Dawson has denied intentionally killing Tjihepo.

Dawson will make a return to court on June 8 after Magistrate Vanessa Stanley postponed the case for the PG’s decision. Dawson’s bail of N$10,000 was extended until his next scheduled appearance in court.