Man dies during church social gathering at Odibo

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – A 28-year-old man died after he was attacked by three men at a youth social gathering at the Odibo Anglican Church in Ohangwena Region during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police spokesperson in Ohangwena Region, Warrant Officer Abner Kuume Itumba, Titus Kaluvi was declared dead upon arrival at the Odibo St Mary Hospital.

Kaluvi was hit with an unknown object. He hails from Okatale village. Four suspects, aged between 17 and 21, who are from the vicinity of Okatale village, were arrested and charged with murder.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court this week.

It is alleged that the four men attacked Kaluvi near the church entrance after he had asked them to remove their hats when they made their appearance during the gathering.

“The deceased allegedly walked towards the church entrance after announcing that those wearing hats should remove them during the gathering. When he got to the door they attacked him and a scuffled unfolded,” said Itumba.

The suspects were not part of the gathering and are alleged to have come from the nearby cuca shops.

The next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.