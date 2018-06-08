Time for Namibia to break the duck…Tjivera sets sights on rankings

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Hosts Namibia is upbeat and oozes confidence ahead of their opening match in the second edition of the newly introduced Debmarine Senior International Netball Pent Series.

The Jewels open their assault in the prestigious tourney with a date against old foes Botswana at the modernised Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College Netball Court, south of Windhoek tomorrow.

Joint coaches Manzi Tjivera and Toetsie Tjihero, have been taking their players through the paces in the last couple of weeks in preparation for the prestigious five day round robin tourney that pits hosts Namibia against some of the finest netball playing nations on the African continent.

Namibia has plummeted to a disappointing 36th place out of the 41 nations in the world rankings having previously held position number 14 and perched in eighth position out of 17 nations on the African continent.

On paper Namibia boasts some of the finest basket busters in the business but lack of regular competition locally and internationally has been hampering progress – much to the chagrin of local netball followers.

“The ultimate goal is to put a good performance and improve our ranking but that does not mean we are not going full out to win the tournament though being crowned champions will be a massive bonus,” Tjivera said.

“Our preparations went quite well though we were unable to acquire the services of one of the team’s lethal goal shooter Bytjie Zauana, because of club commitments in the highly competitive South African Brutal Fruit Netball Series.

“Nonetheless, we managed to get goal attacker Vendji Katjaimo released from her team in Cape Town, which is a much-welcomed boots for the team’s confidence.”

Veteran campaigner Vetjevera Kazonganga is amongst the most experienced players selected to represent Namibia and is joined by the equally reliable Dorkas Tjipetekera, Melissa Neis, Anna Kasper and Delilah Keja.

The 12-member Namibian squad reads as follows: Eva Kamutushi, Vendjihonga Katjaimo, Dorkas Tjipetekera, Anna Kasper, Zaja Uatjiua, Delilah Keja, Uahengisa Tjozongoro, Melissa Neis, Maria Shipulo, Glynneth Kazonganga, Diana Tjejamba, Cherlyn Musee.