Opuwo hosts successful annual trade fair

OPUWO – The Opuwo Town Council hosted its sixth edition of the annual trade fair at the town that was attended by various local exhibitors that travelled from across the length and breadth of Namibia.

International exhibitors from other African countries such as Tanzania also attended the event.

This year’s edition of the annual trade fair in Opuwo was held under the theme “Creating opportunity through business networking.”

“This year’s theme is therefore well in line with the overall government objective, that the private sector builds sustainable businesses that create jobs and aid in championing economic development. It is my sincere hope that this event will stimulate growth of local economy in the Kunene Region and bring about tangible economic spin-offs that will benefit the residents and all Namibians at large,” said Vice-President (VP) Nangolo Mbumba who delivered the keynote address.

“The growth of local and regional economies has proven to be the catalyst of genuine and sustainable economic development,” elaborated the VP.

“Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the economy, therefore there is a need to create an enabling environment. The establishment of all necessary support systems to help the SMEs succeed is therefore a big need,” said Mbumba who implored exhibitors to network for the benefit of their emerging businesses.

“Whether you are an exhibitor or a visitor, trade fairs are a great opportunity to network and forge new business relations. I therefore urge all exhibitors and visitors to take advantage of the prospects that are provided by the Opuwo Town Council during the 6th Annual Trade Fair,” he noted.

Some of the exhibitors and visitors expressed their satisfaction and views on this year’s trade fair and feels that it’s a success compared to the previous years, as there is an improvement on the way things have been done and organised. There was a quite significant number of people who visited the exhibitors in query of information or buying goods.

Opuwo is the regional capital of Kunene Region, which is strategically located and naturally endowed with tourist attraction like the breath-taking Orokave/Baynes Mountain and the famous Epupa Waterfalls, among others. All this tourist attraction makes Opuwo to be the administrative of economic, political, social, traditional and even spiritual centre of Kunene.

Mbumba made use of the occasion to congratulate the inhabitants of Kunene for taking part in the national clean-up campaign on May 25, 2018 as it was declared by the President Hage Geingob, adding the people of Opuwo and Kunene at large truly embrace the spirit of Harambee and spearheading the call of the President that “No one should feel left out.”

*Malakia A.L Nashongo works for Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo, Kunene Region.