Ocean Swallows through to the semi finals

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – Lüderitz based rugby outfit Seaflower Ocean Swallows completely outplayed the visiting Etosha Lions from Tsumeb in their first league quarterfinal match at the Lüderitz Sports complex, last weekend.

The victory propelled the hosts to the semi-finals where they will come up against fellow Southerners Oranjemund on the 16th of this month.

Swallows hit the ground running from the first whistle with speedy winger Quentos Damens visiting the whitewash with 10 minutes gone on the clock to put the hosts ahead. Soon afterwards, Eugen Naibeb stretched Swallows’ slender dispatching a penalty kick (8-0) followed by a converted try by fly half Harold Hannibal to take a healthy lead going into the changeover.

After Coach Kelvin van Wyk rung a wholesale of changes at the resumption – giving all his available substitutions a run as the hosts took total control of the contest. Final score: Swallows 24- 0 Etosha Lions

A delighted Swallows’ team manager Tony Khito, applauded his well-oiled charges including management and technical staff and wished them the best of luck ahead of the semi-final slated for Lüderitz on the 16th.

Overall, the well-attended match was played in good spirit with league administrator William Steenkamp from the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) also in attendance.