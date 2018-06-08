Murder suspect granted bail hearing

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – A Katutura resident who was arrested in February for the alleged murder of her childhood friend has approached the court in a bid to be released on bail.

Jamee Kahuure, 25, has been in custody for three months following the court’s refusal to release her on bail on February 14 when she made her first appearance. She was denied bail by Magistrate Michelle Kubesky.

However, making her second appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Kahuure was informed her bail hearing will take place on June 13.

Kahuure faces a charge of murder for the death of her long-time friend Denice Toudy Willemse, 22. The prosecution alleges Kahuure intentionally killed Willemse by stabbing her with a knife in the chest. The incident took place on February 13 at Onyati in Okuryangava.

The prosecution has placed it on record that investigations into the case have not yet been finalised. “The photo-plan of the post-mortem and the scene have not yet been obtained. Four witness statements and the lab results have not been obtained too,” explained the prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

The prosecution fears that should Kahuure be granted bail she will interfere with the investigation and witnesses. Furthermore, the prosecution feels it is not in the interest of justice and society for her to be given bail.

The police stated that the two got into an argument and that Willemse left the argument and went to her room. Kahuure allegedly jumped over the boundary wall and followed her into the room where she stabbed Willemse with a knife.

Willemse died instantly. What caused the argument is yet to be determined through the police investigation.

The court set the bail hearing for June 13.