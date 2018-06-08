It’s a done deal with Deal Done by D-Jay

Pinehas Nakaziko

Well-known local rapper, Diogene Ochs, popularly known as D-Jay, who has been for almost a decade in the music circles, is the new artist to sign with Deal Done Recordz.

This is just months after the D-jay revealed dropping his long awaited third album, Champions. “After years of numerous meetings, I finally signed a music deal. Seems like the whole industry is happy for me. I gave up everything for this music industry, and someone saw the hunger in me,” says D-Jay. The label is owned by Dragan Djokic, popularly known as Antonio, who have been signing award-winning artists over the years, including Monique English, Salvador, Fishman and Freeda. It has helped a lot of local musicians to the top.

D-Jay says signing a music deal with Deal Done Recordz means hard work, and his music will be better and more mature. “For the past years I was alone, I needed a manager, and I just realised that Antonio was a good platform for me as an established artist, to get more exposure and to be managed instead of doing things myself,” says D-Jay. This means the postponement of the release of his third album to re-consider the songs that will be on his album. “I have up to 50 songs recorded already and I need to record new songs for this album, that’s why I need to postpone it,” says D-Jay, adding that they will start with the recording process this week and new singles and music videos will be released soon.

Antonio says that he saw more potential in D-Jay, and his label needed to sign artists who are available 24-seven and artists who can put their whole hearts in music. “The rap music is growing in Namibia and we need to bring back this genre,” he says, adding that they will start working on the project immediately.

D-Jay whose music career has grown tremendously from dropping his ﬁrst hit, Girl like Mine, in 2011, followed by many other killer songs like Listen to your heart, Champion, and Remember me. He has released two studio albums titled Game Over (2009) under Gazza Music Production (GMP) and Favourite Rapper (2010) under Izinyoka Entertainment.