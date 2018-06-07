Thugs attack couple

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A 56-year-old man is in a critical condition at a local private hospital after he was badly beaten by two robbers last Saturday evening, while his wife, aged 55, is reported to be in a stable condition after the attack.

A case of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstance is being investigated by the police.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the couple were overpowered upon arrival at their house on Saturday evening and badly assaulted by two unknown suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with a handgun.

“The husband, 56, is in a critical condition at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital but the wife, 55, is reported to be in a stable condition. The stolen properties are not yet listed,” stated Shikwambi. The incident happened at 21h15 in Daan Bekker Street, Olympia on Saturday. Shikwambi added that no one has been arrested.

In another robbery case, an on-duty security guard was tied up and held hostage for about three hours at Aucor Namibia in Brakwater by five men who stole 12 solar panels.

Shikwambi said one man was armed with a pistol while others had knives. The suspects removed 12 solar panels from one container and loaded them into the pick-up and sped off. Shikwambi said no arrest has been made. Two Swiss tourists were threatened with knives and robbed of their properties on Sunday morning in Klein Windhoek.

The value of the stolen items is N$75,000, comprising two backpacks, one smart iPhone 7, two cameras, clothes and a Ford Ranger vehicle.

Shikwambi said the vehicle was recovered and found abandoned at Babylon area and all items were removed from the vehicle. No arrest has been made.

In Gobabis, thieves broke into Pep store and stole items valued at nearly N$174,000. “It is alleged the suspects entered Pep store building by cutting the roof. They stole money, cellphones, memory storage units, power banks, earphones and an endorsed cheque with no amount reflected,’’ stated Shikwambi.

She said nothing was recovered yet and no arrest has been made.