Razed Khorixas school pleads for help

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB – Samora Murorua, the principal of Eddie Bowe Primary School that was gutted by fire last Friday at Khorixas, has made an impassioned appeal to all good Samaritans to assist the school rebuild itself. This will have to be done literally from the ashes, as failure to do so will severely disrupt learning, he added.

Murorua said 13 girls from the senior block lost their belongings when the fire gutted seven rooms, including a bathroom. “We will open a separate bank account for those who want to assist us. Assistance is also welcome in kind,” Murorua said.

The principal said they want to restore the rooms as soon as possible and that some business people have already approached the school authority to assist them.

“It’s very unfortunate that this happened during winter. We want to repair the rooms quickly and move the girls back,” Murorua said.

The 13 girls were moved to a junior block. The girls who lost belongings where lucky to have received blankets, toiletries and clothes from a donation by an Outjo-based company, Kunene Caterers.

Cornelius Goreseb High School pupils and teachers donated about N$1 000 as well as clothes.

Murorua said what started the fire is unknown but preliminary investigations revealed that it might have been a short circuit.

When asked about reports of short circuits experienced at the hostel, Murorua responded they have reported short circuits at the hostel but not for the specific rooms gutted.

Deputy director of education for Kunene Region, Alwina !Aibes, also pleaded for assistance as all the belongings of boarders were destroyed in the fire.

Nearby conservancies have also been approached for assistance since most of the hostel boarders at Eddie Bowe Primary School are from the rural areas. The hostel was constructed in 1982 and is home to more than 300 boarders who hail from nearby rural areas such as Twyfelfontein, Bethanie and Tsourob, among other places. There are 10 supervisors at its hostel.

Those who want to assist Eddie Bowe Primary School may phone 067-331037 or 0813677995.