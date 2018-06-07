Police warn against drive-by shootings

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibian police have issued a stern warning to people involved in drive-by shootings.

So far three similar cases were recorded this year.

The police warned these people saying their days are numbered. In the latest incident a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local private hospital after he was shot by an unknown person in the left leg while walking along a street in Damara location in Windhoek. The victim was shot by a person in a white Ford Ranger without a number plate. The incident happened in the evening at 20h45 last Sunday. In the police crime report issued this week the victim’s condition was described as stable.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, warned the perpetrators that their days are numbered as the police are hard at work and will ensure the law takes its course.

In similar case in January this year Hercules ‘Fischer’ Hansen, 34, sustained a leg injury after he was shot by an unknown person seated in a white BMW, who bolted from the scene. The suspect remains at large.

Hansen was in the company of four friends during the early hours of January.

Hansen was thereafter admitted to Katutura Intermediate Hospital for a week and he was fitted with an external fixation device to keep the fractured bones stabilised after it was put in an alignment.

In the third incident, the suspect who shot the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST) student Naeman Ibe Amakali, 22, and injured two other passengers during a road rage, remains at large. The shooting happened in March when Amakali along with five other occupants who are relatives and friends were travelling in an acquaintance’s taxi.

The shooting happened in Hans Dietrich Genscher Street in the early hours of March 21.

Amakali’s surviving brother, identified only as Gideon, was shot below the eye and in the upper shoulder. A third passenger was shot in the stomach.

According to Amakali’s cousin, Mathew Iyambo, who was also in the vehicle, the suspect drove what looked like a dark blue Polo hatchback sedan.

Agas appealed to the public to assist in providing information that will lead to the suspects’ arrest.