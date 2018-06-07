MTC introduces customer management engagement strategy

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) yesterday took a new leap of faith, upping their consumer engagement strategy with the launch of MTC Interact.

Another pioneering initiative, MTC Interact seeks to enlighten customers and stakeholders about pertinent MTC issues, such as customer services, data pricing, shareholding issues, company new business strategy and realignment efforts to be able to continue sustaining the business model and serving the divergent needs of its 2.4 million customers. MTC Executive Management will be airing the MTC Interact Show live on national TV every quarter – starting with the first episode on June 27.

The MTC Exco team will during these live TV sessions discuss not only strategic initiatives but also everyday issues that customers experience. It will give the 081 Nation an opportunity to directly engage the company’s top executive on pertinent matters affecting them as well as use the opportunity to ask questions to the company management.

Enthused Tim Ekandjo, chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at MTC: “We are constantly encouraged to come up with new and better ways of doing things, that’s what earned us the title ‘Leading Telecommunications Company in Namibia’, and remaining relevant and obedient to the needs of our valued consumers is a top priority.”