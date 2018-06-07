Maerua Mall revs it up this Father’s Day

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – It’s all about dad at Maerua Mall this June, from special displays and handmade gifts, to a wide choice of fun activities and fabulous eats for the whole family.

“Maerua Mall is a Namibian-owned mall in Windhoek, and we share the same proud heritage as all our shoppers, and this Father’s Day we have great activities lined up to be enjoyed by every family member,” says Ben Jooste, CEO of Oryx Properties, owner of Maerua Mall.

For the moto-dads, top motorcycle brands will be showcasing their latest models, including American modern classics from Harley-Davidson and offroad and street bikes from Japanese manufacturer Honda.

Then, on June 9, in preparation for Father’s Day the following weekend, Radiowave will host an event for kids where they can make their dads a scrumptious gift of sweets and treats. The mall will provide a range of delicious, pampering and useful delights to fill a glass jar, while the kids make dad a handmade card. Radiowave will also be live-broadcasting its familiar mix of music, entertainment and info.

Then there’s the Father’s Day Walkway Sale which takes place from June 1 to 17. It’s the perfect place to find the perfect gift for the perfect dad! There are more than 120 stores at Maerua Mall, so finding a fabulous Father’s Day present will be a breeze.

If you want to make a day of it, then Maerua Mall is the place to be over the Father’s Day weekend. The mall is home to a two-level entertainment centre with a huge range of activities to suit all abilities and appetites for adventure. Challenge dad to a round of glow-in-the-dark putt-putt, themed around famous cities and landmarks, from the great pyramids of Giza and the bright lights of Las Vegas to the bustling streets of New York. Then take a turn (literally!) on the trampolines, or pair off and team up for a lively game of tenpin bowling.

After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can head over to one of the many eateries that call Maerua Mall home. Pizzas and pasta, steak and seafood are all on the menu at Panarottis, Cappello, John Dory’s and Peppercorn Grill & Steak, or you can get takeaways from Steers, Debonairs or KFC and enjoy your favourite nosh in the Foodcourt. And for dad’s sweet tooth there are scrumptious cakes at Dulce Café and Green Vanilla Restaurant.

Maeura Mall is easily accessible and conveniently located in Windhoek, with major road connections in all directions. There’s plenty of parking. The mall underwent extensive refurbishment in 2017, giving it a stylishly contemporary look and feel.