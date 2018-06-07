Liberation veteran Mukwahepo to get state funeral

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob has conferred the honour of an official state funeral on the late Aguste Mwalimushii yaImmanuel, affectionately known as Mukwahepo in liberation struggle circles, who died recently.

The presidency announced late yesterday that the decision was taken in terms of article 32 (8) of the Namibian constitution. The 80-year-old Immanuel – born on 7 October 1937 – was the first Namibian woman to undergo military training during Namibia’s struggle for liberation under the leadership of Swapo.

“A period of national mourning during which all flags in Namibia will be flown at half mast is to be observed from today, 6 June 2018 to Friday, 8 June 2018,” presidential spokesperson Dr Alfredo Hengari said in a brief statement.

A memorial service in her honour is slated for Eenhana Stadium in Ohangwena Region tomorrow. “Her remains will be interred at the Eenhana Burial Shrine in the Ohangwena Region on Saturday, 9 June 2018. During this period of grief and national mourning, President Geingob acknowledges the deeds of the late Comrade Mukwahepo as fearless and inspiring at a difficult time for women in our liberation struggle,” said Hengari.

“She remains a trailblazer in the history of our movement and the liberation struggle,” President Geingob, who extended his deepest sympathy to the family, comrades and friends, was quoted as saying.