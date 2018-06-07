Expos important for facilitating economic growth

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Expos and Trade fairs that are held by local authorities are an instrumental contributor to the growth of communities because they are the ideal platform to enhance economic competitiveness and creativity within the trade and business sector.

These were the sentiments shared by Standard Bank’s Okahandja Branch Manager, Ronny Namaseb, during the fundraising gala dinner for the Omatako Expo held on Thursday, 31 May at the Khomas Regional Council hall.

Standard Bank handed over a donation of N$40 000 for the smooth running of the second annual Omatako Expo.

“As a corporate sponsor for the upcoming Expo, Standard Bank is very proud to be associated to boosting trade and economic development. One can see the growth of business that has culminated through our investments through various expos and trade fairs in the country,” Namaseb said during the gala.

He added that as dedicated corporate sponsor, Standard Bank values the importance of this event because it helps in moving the town forward and promotes development by partnering with local authorities and SMEs.

“Standard Bank strives to ensure that it is relevant in the communities in which it operates and that it contributes regionally towards the socio-economic upliftment of those communities.

“Our sponsorship forms part of enhancing economic activity and development within local towns throughout the country, as we value the importance of this event to local entrepreneurs,” he stressed.

Otjozondjupa Regional Governor, Otto Iipinge, commended both Standard Bank and the Omatako Expo leadership for their exemplary work in bringing the event to the people of Omatako.

“The Omatako expo, and others like it, play an important role in the country’s economy and are also aligned to the government’s key policies and programs such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan… It aids in empowering women, youth and SMEs as they can showcase their products,” he said.

He added that the long-term goal of the expo is to raise enough funds to build lasting infrastructure such as permanent incubators, which could be used on a daily basis. His office gave a sponsorship of N$20 000, which will go towards the construction of toilets.

“All individuals should pledge themselves to eradicating poverty…Make use of natural resources to create finished products for not only this expo but many others and put bread on your tables. We should be geared toward the improvement of rural areas and I want to urge everyone to dig deep to make it a success,” he concluded.

The Omatako Expo will take place from June 26 to July 1, 2018.