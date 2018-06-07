Bank stalkers rob woman of N$70 000

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – Police have again advised people withdrawing large amount of money to make use of cash- in-transit companies service to avoid being robbed, following a recent incident in which a woman was robbed of N$70 000.

The police also urged the public to be aware of their surroundings when withdrawing large amounts of money as criminals keep coming up with new strategies to separate members of the public from their hard-earned cash.

This warning comes after a Katutura based woman fell victim to robbers while she waiting for the gate to open before entering her yard. The incident happened after leaving the bank on Saturday, a gang of robbers allegedly followed her and took N$70 000 from her.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, warned people making large withdrawals to be vigilant.

He said there are some mothers with babies who come to the bank just to watch and then give information on the person withdrawing large sums to robbers waiting outside.

“You won’t think a person with a baby is a potential robber, but they are working in cahoots with robbers,” stated Kanguatjivi.

He added it has become a trend where people are being robbed when they stop to enter their houses.

In the latest incident, the unidentified woman surrendered her handbag containing money after a robber seated in a vehicle that followed her fired shots in the air.

City Police spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb told New Era the woman had just withdrawn the money from a local bank in town, in South African Rands, with plans to seemingly travel. Khoaseb said the woman passed at a service station to fix her tyre before driving home. He said she then proceeded home in Okahwe Street in Okuryangava and just as she waited for the gate to open, a Toyota Corolla with no plate numbers drove up to her and the passenger from the vehicle came out and demanded she gives him the money, but she refused.

“When she heard the gunshots, she gave the handbag with the money,” stated Khoaseb while adding that the woman recognised the robber from the bank earlier. Khoaseb said police investigation continue.