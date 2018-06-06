Fistball League enters 3rd round

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Bank Windhoek Fistball League will enter into its 3rd round on Saturday at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC), south of Windhoek, with the opening match starting at 08h30 in the morning.

Reigning champions Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) are expected to build up a good six-point buffer during the first two match days but to achieve this, Imawida will have to outplay CFC 1 and their second strings (SKW 2) who are prepared to challenge their dominance.

As in the previous round, the grouping remains the same, which sees group A consist of SKW 1, Swakopmund (SFC), CFC 2 and CFC 3. SKW 1 and SFC all expected to dominate this group.

SKW 2, CFC 1, CFC 4 and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) will battle it out in Group B. During their last encounter, SKW 2 emerged victorious in this group.

CFC 1, who successfully defended the Indoor Classics last month, will be stronger with two experienced players returning to the team. Cohen reinforced their squad via the availability of spiker Rico Kühnle-Kreitz.

The latter has just returned to his native Namibia after a year in Germany. DTS and CFC 4 are labelled the underdogs of this group but the pair promised to put up a great showing – come this weekend. The final will take place at 16h30.