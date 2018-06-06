Diergaardt gets //Kharas CRO acting job

Matheus Hamutenya

KEETMANSHOOP – The

//Kharas Regional Council has appointed Bennie Diergaardt, Finance Deputy Director as it’s acting Chief Regional Officer as of 1 June 1, 2018.

This comes after Augustinus Ucham who acted in that capacity resigned at the end of May, Diergaardt will now act for six months or until such a time a permanent replacement is found, according to a letter addressed to //Kharas Regional Governor Lucia Basson, councillors, heads of departments and council employees.

The letter from Jan Scholtz, chairperson of the council says Diergaardt will for now perform the functions, powers and duties of CRO as designated by the council in line with the Regional Councils Act, adding that this is important for continuation.

“Kindly take note that this arrangement is necessary for the continuous rendering of services by the council, whilst the council advertise and subsequently fills the post of CRO,” reads the letter.

Scholtz confirmed the appointment to New Era, saying the decision was taken collectively by council and that Diergaardt will serve as acting CRO.

“Yes, I can confirm that he has been appointed as acting CRO, this was a council decision until we find a permanent replacement,” he said.

He added the search for a new permanent CRO continues, with the deadline for applications set for June 13, after which he said the process might take another three months to complete. The //Kharas Regional Council has been without a permanent CRO since the resignation of Saul Kahuika in December 2016.