16-year-old arrested for murder

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A 16-year-old boy from Witvlei in Omaheke Region was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 29-year-old man last weekend. The minor was expected to appear in court at the town yesterday.

The stabbing emanated from a heated argument the boy had with the victim.

The crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the suspect stabbed the victim Fillemon Nguvauva with a knife in the back and the man died. The incident happened on Saturday at 22h30 at Omataura location.

Meanwhile in Lüderitz, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder (domestic violence) after she said she had knifed her boyfriend several times in the stomach. The incident happened at a house in Brenner Street on Saturday evening. The woman reported herself to the police station. Shikwambi said the victim, 36, was admitted to the town hospital in a critical condition. “The couple stay together and the reason for the stabbing is unknown at this stage. The police investigation continues,” said Shikwambi.

In an unrelated matter, a 30-year-old female security guard committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope on Sunday evening at Ombili informal settlement.

The deceased was named as Ambodo Victoria Alweendo.

Shikwambi said a suicide note was retrieved on her cellphone. Her next of kin have been informed.