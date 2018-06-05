Home Africa Video: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pays courtesy call on President Geingob AfricaNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pays courtesy call on President Geingob June 5, 201800 tweet Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pays courtesy call on President Geingob. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: Geingob leads national clean-up NationalVideo: Land Conference set for October Front Page NewsLive: State Of the Nation Address 2018LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here six × one = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.3 ° C 24 ° 23 ° 9% 3.6kmh 0%Wed 14 °Thu 14 °Fri 15 °Sat 20 °Sun 19 ° #TRENDINGNamPower to spend N$7 billion on transmission infrastructure expansion June 1, 2018Tsumeb man jailed for assault June 4, 2018Valombola appears as shooting victim dies May 29, 2018Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow