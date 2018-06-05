Swakop budgets N$99 million for houses, plots

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – The Swakopmund Town Council has allocated the lion’s share of its 2017/2018 budget for the establishment of new townships, land development and servicing of land to provide affordable housing at the town.

Councillor Erriki Shitana, the chairperson of the management committee of the town council, during the tabling of its budget on Thursday indicated that N$99 million would be allocated towards new projects from the council’s N$138 million capital budget.

The council’s operational budget reflects a surplus of N$153 million.

A further N$38.7 million under the capital budget is earmarked for the continuation of projects that were carried over from the previous financial year.

A sum of N$7.1 million is allocated for the establishment and servicing of extensions, establishing new townships and environmental impact assessments in this regard.

Council also allocated N$11.5 million towards new public facilities at the Mole and for the jetty assessment as well as the upgrading of public open spaces and sports facilities.

An amount of N$18 million is also earmarked under the capital budget for the resurfacing of streets and roads, and the council has taken the initiative to provide the required material and local contractors are being appointed to carry out the work.

Council also allocated N$18.7 million for the completion of the SME industrial park that will open up new business ventures for local entrepreneurs.

A further N$18.8 million was allocated to maintain and improve sewerage-related services at the town.

Also under the capital budget, N$700,000 is earmarked for the replacement of the mayoral vehicle while N$665,00 is allocated to corporate services for the acquisition of a vehicle, a fingerprint access control system and office furniture.

Shitani said the main aim of the budgetary process is to improve service delivery and maintain and upgrade infrastructure in which millions were invested.

“Maintaining and improving our infrastructure while continuing to make affordable land available for housing is one of council’s top priorities and will receive our undivided attention during the current financial year,” he said.