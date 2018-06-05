Several homicides

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A two-year-old toddler died in Windhoek while crossing the road in Havana last Friday afternoon. The tragedy occurred along Monte Christo Road at 14h58.

A statement issued by the Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased, identified as Isabella Kooper, was fatally hit by a City of Windhoek Mercedes truck while she was crossing the road.

Shikwambi said Kooper’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

In similar incident, a 19 year-old male from Walvis Bay died after he was run over twice, by two vehicles, while crossing the road. The incident happened on Friday evening in Kabeljou Street, Walvis Bay. The deceased has been identified as Johannes Mweneni Tuhafeni.

Shikwambi said Tuhafeni was crossing the road when he was bumped by the driver of a Toyota Corolla.

“He fell to the road but unfortunately another vehicle, a VW Jetta sedan, ran over him and he died instantly. The drivers of both vehicles involved in the incident were found at the scene and no arrest has been made yet,” stated Shikwambi.

A pedestrian accident claimed the life of an unidentified man and left his body dismembered on Sunday near Paaltjies in Windhoek.

The deceased’s internal organs were ripped out and some landed on the vehicle’s windscreen. The accident happened on the A1 road on Sunday evening close to Paaltjies.

The driver, 36, of the Volkswagen Caddy was sober. In an unrelated matter, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Windhoek after he fatally stabbed one Renis Amalovu with a knife.

Shikwambi said that according to the suspect who was arrested at the scene, he and the deceased had quarrelled in the past.

Police opened an attempted murder case after a man, aged 27, from Damara location, was shot in the leg by unknown assailants while walking in the street on Sunday evening. The incident happened in Okombahe Street at 20h45. Shikwambi said the assailant/s were allegedly in a white Ford Ranger without a number plate.

She said the victim was taken to the Roman Catholic Hospital where he is being treated. His condition has stabilised.