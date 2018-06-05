Only one set of rules now apply for small stock at the Windhoek Show

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Only one set of rules, be announced shortly, are to be implemented for small stock for the Windhoek Show as from this year.

The Windhoek Show Small Stock Committee decided last week. The Recently established Windhoek Boer Goat Club members are also to participate in this year’s small stock show. Strong sympathy was expressed after the meeting for non-registered commercial breeders on how associations will accommodate them, as it has come to light that some associations are abusing commercial breeders for their own benefit and are not prepared to accommodate them as members in such associations.

Some cattle breeders reacted to this new development and said maybe it is also time for the Windhoek Show Society’s Cattle Committee to adopt new rules and regulations as cattle entries have dwindled over the years. It was pointed out that associations regulate registered breeders and their animals in accordance with their own constitutions while show facilities belong to organisations with their own management, rules and regulations. The general feeling is that show participation should be conducted without influences from the show societies and associations. As an example, it was pointed out that currently slaughter oxen participating in the Windhoek Show are not registered animals and in some cases, these animals also do not belong to associations but are allowed to compete. The question arises why commercial producers cannot be accommodated under the same rules and

regulations.

A chorus also went up to accommodate communal and subsistence farmers as well as resettlement farmers who are by law prohibited from fencing off their pieces of land. Some of them are currently farming with stud quality livestock but in many cases they cannot proof parenthood, as their animals have to share grazing with many other animals from different breeders. It was said that these communal breeders need reward for their efforts and top genetics and they deserve to also be accommodated at these shows countrywide.

Currently, the Windhoek Show only accommodates registered cattle but that is not the case with small stock. It is reasoned by many breeders that the show grounds should also be available to any commercial breeders whether they are registered with a society or not. These breeders reminded the industry in no uncertain terms that the commercial breeder is the bread and butter of all stud breeders.