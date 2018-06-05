Namibia U-23’s a fall short against China

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Playmaker Anthony Kham yesterday came off the bench to score twice in Namibia U-23s 4-2 defeat against China during their China Football Association (CFA) Team China International Match at a fully packed Wanzhou Sports Stadium.

The two sides, China preparing for next year’s Asia Games and Namibia preparing for the 2019 CAF U-23 Nations Cup, yesterday met in the first of their two-match series, and with China almost on the verge of running away with the match as they led 4-0 towards the end of the game, a determined Kham came off the bench to score twice for Namibia.

Kham came in 61 minutes with the score already at 3-0 and it was 4-0 on 77 minutes when China’s captain Gao Zhunyi scored before Kham made it 4-1 with a deft touch from outside the box, and over the keeper on 82 minutes and he completed his brace on 90 minutes as Namibia won a penalty in added time and Kham held his nerves to make it 2-0.

Halftime score was 2-0 in favor of China with goals from Zhunyi on 15 minutes and a penalty by Yao Jusheng.

For Namibia, Romeo Kasume who came on in the second half had a great shot from outside the box on 70 minutes saved by the keeper; captain Pandeni Kandjabanga also had a good attempt at the keeper from outside the box and another substitute McCartney Naweseb had three chances at goal as he showed maturity. “We started poorly and we brought in players with better technical ability and they made the changes. We will improve for the second game. We are not used to the pitch being wet before kickoff and it was unusual. This numbers in the stands are not normal for the boys and I applaud the people for coming out and motivating the boys and I really loved it,” said Namibian coach Timo Tjongarero.

The second and final game of the China Football Assoction (CFA) Team China International Match will be played Thursday at the same venue.