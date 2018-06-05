HKIA’s Pule to review Nigerian airport safety

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Acting Head of the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Norman Pule, will be an expert panelist on the Airport Excellence (APEX) in Safety Programme scheduled to take place in Enugu, Nigeria from June 25-29, 2018.

Pule has been working at Namibia’s flagship Airport for 30 years, mostly in safety, and is enlisted by the Airports Council International (ACI) to review safety programmes at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Nigeria.

“I am very honoured to be entrusted with a responsibility of this magnitude. I will surely apply my expertise in accordance with the guidelines as well as learn from others that are part of the team. Airport safety remains a priority worldwide and I am glad that I form part of this team,” says Pule.

The Acting CEO of the Namibia Airports Company, Albertus Aochamub commended Pule for this special achievement. “The small desert country on the Southwestern coast of Africa once again dances with the giants of the world as we export a shining star from the NAC family to represent us all. Years of progressive learning are now being shared across the continent in a true Pan-African spirit of Harambee.” He said clearly delighted.

Pule started as a Fire and Rescue Trainee Officer in 1988 at the then J. G Strijdom Airport and rose through the ranks over the many years of loyal and dedicated service at the NAC. In 1993, he was appointed to the position of the Leading Fire and Rescue Officer and two years later he was promoted to become a Chief Fire and Rescue Officer at HKIA. The experienced Pule became Head of Operations for Safety and Security before taking up his current position of Manager of Operations for Safety and Security at the Airport during 2016.

In pursuit of promoting safer airport operations and cooperation between the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), aviation stakeholders and airports worldwide, ACI has developed the Airport Excellence (APEX) Programmes, which currently includes APEX in Safety and APEX in Security and have about eight expertises from different countries.

The programme is based on ICAO standards, national regulations and ACI best practices. APEX Programmes combines the mandate for regulatory compliance with day-to-day operational needs to maximise operational efficiency and safety and/or security standards. Moreover, APEX Reviews are tailored to the individual needs of airports and APEX Reports propose effective and targeted solutions.