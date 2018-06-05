Dr Ngwangwama is NWR’s new Chief Officer

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – After having spent the last five years managing Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ (NWR) finances and working as its longest-serving Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dr. Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama finally closed that chapter a few months ago. He recently took up his role as the newly created Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects at NWR.

Zelna Hengari, NWR Managing Director, believes that “NWR is fortunate to have Dr. Ngwangwama as its Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects. “Having recently acquired his PhD in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch (Business School), he will greatly use his newly acquired knowledge and previous work experience to guide us in achieving our objectives. I am very grateful for his role as CFO at NWR – more than anyone else he was instrumental in our attaining a measure of financial stability and getting in compliance with statutory obligations such as up to date annual financial reporting. He leaves a great legacy there on which to build in his new key role at NWR,” she said.

“One of the things that preoccupied my mind during my time as CFO was managing the cash flow of the organisation which demanded discipline and inventiveness. From that perspective, we ensured that operational obligations were met and that all salaries of our employees were paid on time. I am also glad that at no time was I embroiled in any scandals or controversies as I was also the Chairperson of the Tender Committee,” said Ngwangwama.

However, his new role will ultimately define his legacy at the organisation as he is now tasked with ensuring the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Business Plan that NWR spent the better part of last year working on. The plan aims to elevate NWR to be a leader in accommodation provision on the African continent within the next five years. With this goal in sight, Ngwangwama’s position is so critical to ensuring that the organisation rallies behind this set objective.

Ngwangwama has worked in diverse sectors within the Namibian economy, such as postal services, finance, youth development services and now tourism.