Biltongfees sees Top-5 small stock competition

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Over the years, the annual Biltongfees has become one of the most popular events for the whole family with a huge variety of agricultural products for sale, great entertainment, go-kart racing and live shows.

A Namboer initiative now brings for the first time a whole new dimension to the festival with a Top-5 small stock competition, a game auction and a poultry exhibition. Top-notch auctioneer and owner of Namboer, Piet Coetzee, says this exciting addition to the festival could grow into a full-blown livestock show, second only to the Windhoek Show. “We are extremely excited about what is going to happen over the weekend of August 3 and 4 with, especially the Top-5 small stock shoot-out for five breeds – Van Rooy, Damara, Boer goats, Kalahari Red and Veldmaster. Only the top five animals in each category and only the first 150 entries will be accepted for this year’s competition, which is bound to result in a showdown like Windhoek has never seen before. Apart from that, we host an all-species game auction per catalogue while most of the game can be viewed at the Namboer Game Boma at Seeis. And that’s not all. We will also have more than 300 birds of various breeds on a poultry show for the very first time,” Coetzee explains.

He says while limited space is available for live animals this year, he has just signed a five-year contract with the organisers of the Biltongfees and he and his team have great plans for the future. “We will expand the small stock competition and eventually introduce cattle as well. Plenty of space can be made available and we want this livestock show over two days to grow into an event that will eventually compete with the Windhoek Show,” the skillful busineperson observed.

Coetzee says it is also the perfect venue for communal and emerging farmers near Windhoek to compete at an entire different level and up their game. “We see the exceptional genetics of some of these farmers and this is the ideal opportunity for all breeders – big and small – to show their mettle. This is a spectacle not to be missed,” Coetzee stressed.

He said at N$100 per animal, the competition is within the financial reach of all farmers, stressing that fabulous prices are to be won. “The highlight of the weekend will be the champion of champion competition for all five breeds to decide which breeder’s animals are the best of the best. It’s going to be very exciting and I would like to urge farmers to enter immediately after this article is published.”