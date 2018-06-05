Bank Windhoek and AEAN equips estate agents

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Bank Windhoek last week collaborated with the Association of Estate Agents in Namibia (AEAN) and hosted about 200 real estate agents for a one-day training session, in Swakopmund and Windhoek respectively. The two, one-day training sessions aimed at improving the quality and services of estate agents, was facilitated by real estate “guru” Trevor Gaw, international motivational speaker, real estate strategist and business coach.

Gaw has over 36-years experience in the real estate industry and has worked in 18 intercontinental countries during his career.

President of AEAN Dickson Swanepoel, said: “We appreciate the fact that Bank Windhoek sponsored this event. The agents work closely with the Bank and they see this as an opportunity to fortify relationships.”

Gaw spoke on how to be the best in the real estate market. This included the 14 Pillars of Success, a Sales Dashboard and the Four Pillars that are vital in the real estate market.

“The four critical pillars are: passion, work ethic, a positive mind-set and systems. Most people come into this industry thinking that they know it all but get surprised when they lose it all in a single moment. Therefore, keeping up with the trends and regulation, is the only way to make it in this industry,” Gaw said.

The AEAN is a professional body representing and protecting the interests of Namibian estate agents. The institution has over 100 registered members who are offered regular training. Registered members also receive the latest information on the property market and trading skills.

Estate agents that were present at the training session agreed that they benefited from the training offered. “We are glad that Bank Windhoek understands our aim of making sure that our estate agents, have access to effective training that keeps them up to date at all times,” concluded Swanepoel.

“We are delighted to have partnered with AEAN for this two-day event. We understand that the real estate market is challenging. Thus, estate agents need the training to keep up with the constant shifting marketing trends. Well-trained estate agents, will allow the industry to be self-sustainable in the long run,” said Bank Windhoek’s Property Finance Sales Manager, Nancy McNab.

The next training session is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2018 in Windhoek. American well-renowned business speaker, Ed Hatch, will address the event.