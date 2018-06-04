NSA appoints Mwazi as new Deputy SG

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Board of the Namibia Statistics Agency has confirmed the appointment of Ottilie Mwazi as the new Deputy Statistician-General with effect from June 1, 2018.

According to the NSA, Mwazi has an excellent record of accomplishments in the field of statistics provision in Namibia, stretching back to 1992. Before her appointment, she served as Deputy Director for Spatial Data, Surveys, Cartography and Regional Affairs and climbed through the ranks and was later appointed as Manager for Surveys and Field Operations in the same institution.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics / Mathematics, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Management studies. She is currently busy with PhD studies towards the Doctorate in Business Administration.

The NSA Board says it took confidence in appointing Mwazi as Deputy Statistician General because of her extensive knowledge in statistics that spans over 20 years. Her experience is expected to assist the agency in reaching new heights.