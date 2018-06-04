Need for progressive social responsibility programmes

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba says there is a need for tangible corporate social responsibility programmes that can significantly impact vulnerable segments of society. Mbumba who applauded the Walvis Bay council and its social partners on the mayoral fund said the initiative has progressively redefined how corporate social responsibility should be carried out to effectively empower the destitute and those that have fallen on hard times.

“The importance of the annual mayoral fund cannot be over emphasised as it is one of the platforms where the business fraternity and social sector partners raises funds for the needy.

Moreover this platform showcases the power of collective unit and the type of positive and meaningful impact that can be achieved,” he said.

Mbumba was speaking at the annual Walvis Bay mayoral fundraising gala dinner on Saturday evening, where the town council raised N$242 250 through pledges from individuals, the business society and various local authorities.

The fund is one of the significant initiatives by the Walvis Bay town council that aims to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable members of society by assisting them in areas such as education, medical as well as shack fire incidences.

The fund has been largely supported by the business sector as well as residents that have the social wellbeing of others at heart.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen as well as several town councils.

The biggest contributors of the evening was the Savva family who contributed N$50 000, while Erongo Marine Enterprise pledged N$40 000. Erongo Regional Electricity Distributor pledged N$20 000.

One of the previous recipients of the fund, quadriplegic, Mario Thaniseb who became wheelchair bound after a tragic car accident also applauded the Walvis Bay Municipality for the initiative.

He said through the assistance of the fund he managed to meet his financial obligations and also care for his son.

Mayor of Walvis Bay, Immanuel Wilfred said that the fund through its existence managed to assist various residents at the town; hence, it is important to keep the fund alive. “It reaches our people at grassroots’ level and gives hope to the destitute that is so much part of our town,” he said.