Nedbank acquires prime property for new headquarters

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Nedbank Namibia has ensured a commanding presence in the heart of Windhoek’s central business district when it reached a major milestone last week in charting the course for its new headquarters. The massive real estate deal, which will eventually see the new Nedbank headquarters constructed, was sealed last week when the Nedbank Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, and Executive Director of United Africa Group (UAG), Haddis Tilahun, signed the contract transferring ownership of the prized piece of land from UAG to Nedbank Namibia. It is not yet clear how much Nedbank Namibia paid for the much sought after prime real estate.

Expected to significantly enhance the ever-changing skyline of the Windhoek CBD, the new Nedbank headquarters will be situated on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the city’s Zoo Park, and will neighbour the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Matthews acknowledged the hard work, which went into the acquisition, saying that this is only the first step towards delivering a fantastic workspace for Nedbank staff. “We are looking to invest significantly into building a state of the art workspace for our employees, a place where we can thrive to build our business, a place where we can serve our customers, create great careers for our people and deliver a solid return to our shareholders.”

Tilahun expressed his utmost appreciation for all the hard work that has been concluded to date. “The image and economic impact that Nedbank Namibia is bringing about with this project is remarkable.” The UAG founder said he is proud of the association with Nedbank, and in particular, seeing the landmark signature of Nedbank become a distinctive part of the CBD.

With the significant achievement now done and dusted, a commencement of bulk earthworks on the site is expected is the near future.