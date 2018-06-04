Glitz and glamour at NPL awards …Nekundi wins big

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – African Stars net-buster Panduleni ‘Kaka’ Nekundi was the biggest winner at the glamorous Namibia Premier League (NPL) awards on Friday in the capital, walking away with the prestigious Player of the Season accolade and the Golden Boot award.

Nekundi, who is currently on national duty with the Brave Warriors at the COSAFA Cup underway in South Africa, brushed off competition from Black Africa’s wizard Dynamo Fredericks and Unam’s Marcel Papama to scoop the Player of the Season award which comes with a handsome N$30 000.

Nekundi capped off the night in style, taking home the Golden Boot award with his 15 goals scored for the league champions Stars this season, pocketing an additional N$15 000 on the night, which saw striker taking home N$45 000 in total.

Fredericks walked away with the Players’ Player of the Season award, outvoting Papama and Nekundi to pocket N$20 000 which comes with the trophy. He was voted for by the players and captains of the 16 NPL clubs.

Other winners on the night were African Stars mentor Bobby Samaria who won the Coach of the Season awards (N$20 000), Nehemiah Shoovaleka clinched the Referee of the Season award (N$10 000) while Sem Singeve took home the Assistant Referee of the Season accolade (N$5 000). The Chairman’s Award was shared by Bethuel ‘Five’ Hochobeb (posthumously) and veteran football administrator Bobby Sissing.

Newly-crowned league champions Stars owned the night as they were officially crowned 2017/18 MTC/NPL Season winners receiving the NPL trophy, gold medals and their prize money of N$1 million, while runners-up Black Africa received N$600 000 and silver medals. Third-placed Mighty Gunners collected their N$300 000 and bronze medals.