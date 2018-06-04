Dinyando’s bail hearing on June 20

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The formal bail application of a former security guard, charged with the murder of a young woman whose half naked body was discovered near UNAM’s main campus last month, is to be heard on June 20.

Tuhemwe Dinyando 30, applied to be released on bail without any legal representation during his second appearance in court.

Making his fourth appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, Dinyando informed the court that he managed to get legal representation for his case. Magistrate Venessa Stanley set down the matter to give ample time to state funded defense attorney Charles Beukes to prepare for the hearing in defense of his client.

During Dinyando’s first appearance the court could not grant him bail as the state strongly opposed the notion citing that it would not be in the public’s interest to release him. Furthermore, the offenses Dinyando is accused of are of a serious nature.

Dinyando was arrested on April 11 after a passer-by found Theresia Pietersen’s (32) half-naked corpse between the Western bypass and UNAM’s main campus on April 10.

The prosecution is charging Dinyando of murder and rape for what it deems as unlawful and intentional killing and rape. According to the substantial summary contained on Dinyando’s charge sheet, Pietersen was raped and killed on April 09. Additionally, Pietersen’s cause of death is yet to be determined as police investigations are ongoing in the matter.

Police reports at the time of the incident indicate that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando. It is alleged that Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. From there, Pietersen allegedly broke away from her friends only to be discovered the next day dead.

Dinyando was remanded in custody until his scheduled appearance in court.