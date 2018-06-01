Welwitschias out to secure second win against Bulls …SuperSport Rugby Challenge

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Following a courageous performance which saw them secure their first victory in the ongoing SuperSport Rugby Challenge via a 34-24 win over Hino Valke in Kempton Park last weekend, Namibia rugby second stringers, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, will this weekend be out gunning for a second win.

The Welwitschias, who despite last Saturday’s win still sit bottom of the Northern Pool with six points from five matches so far, will tomorrow host visiting South African outfit Vodacom Blue Bulls at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital.

The two teams will tomorrow lock horns in the second leg of their pool matches, with the Namibians having lost the first leg 73-20 away at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria a few weeks ago.

The Bulls are currently stationed second on the log table with 16 points, just eight points behind pool leaders iCOLLEGE Pumas (24 points), and will tomorrow be out to restrain the home side but the Namibians appear inspired by last weekend’s victory and securing another win will be the only item on their agenda this weekend.

It will not be an easy assignment for the homeboys, especially against a lethal team such as the Bulls, but should the Namibian youngsters remain organised and firm, and maintain a highly technical and tactical approach, they should be able to conquer the Bulls.

Namibia endured a tough ride during last year’s edition, which saw the Welwitschias winning only one match from their eight outings in total and will thus this year be expected to deliver a much improved performance.

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge is the secondary domestic rugby union competition in South Africa and the long-term successor of the Vodacom Cup competition. The competition is organised by the South African Rugby Union (SARU) and features all fourteen South African provincial unions plus the Welwitschias.

For this year, the format of the tournament will again see five teams battle it out in each of the North, South and Central pools, with all 14 unions and Namibia taking part in another exciting edition. Entrance fee to tomorrow’s match is N$50 for adults and N$10 for children. Tickets are available at the gate or can also be purchased at Pick ‘n Pay stores.