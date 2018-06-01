Home Front Page News Video: New Era 01 June 2018 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: New Era 01 June 2018 June 1, 201800 tweet New Era 01 June 2018 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 24 May 2018 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 18 May 2018 NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Weekend Sports highlights 12 April 2018LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here nine − = 6 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 5.9 ° C 9 ° 4 ° 39% 2.6kmh 0%Sat 16 °Sun 19 °Mon 24 °Tue 22 °Wed 21 ° #TRENDINGEaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Valombola appears as shooting victim dies May 29, 2018A new dawn in Tjikuzu’s life May 24, 2018Sunshine stable gears up for world titles May 28, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow